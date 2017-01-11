 التخطي إلى المحتوى

اخبار اليمن اليوم الاربعاء 11-1-2017 : اندلاع اشتباكات عنيفة في تعز

اخبار اليمن اليوم الاربعاء 11-1-2017 : اندلاع اشتباكات عنيفة في تعز
اخبار اليمن اليوم الاربعاء 11-1-2017، أعلنت اليوم مصادر عسكرية يمنية في بيان رسمي عن عدد من التطورات العسكرية في اليوم، حيث كشفت المصادر اليوم عن اندلاع اشتباكات عنيفة في مدينة تعز جنوب غربي اليمن، وذلك بين قوات الجيش اليمني والحوثيين.

